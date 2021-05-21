WWE Posts Job Listing For Talent Development Manager

WWE is seeking a manager for talent development, posting a new job listing on their corporate site. WWE posted yesterday, which reads as follows:

Manager, (Athlete) Talent Development:

The Manager of (Athlete) Talent Development is responsible for the recruitment, development, talent management, and process development of a world class talent pipeline of future WWE Superstars!

This entrepreneurial opportunity places an outstanding marketer, networking and talent scout at the center WWE’s Developmental Department. Working with an elite coaching and development team, this person will help craft the future direction of the WWE’s global talent roster.

The Manager will be based in WWE’s Stamford headquarters as a member of WWE’s Talent Development Team. The successful candidate will possess outstanding communication and management abilities. Crafting and maintaining strong professional networks that connect WWE to worldwide athletic talent pools is critical to the success of this candidate. In addition, this person will be capable of handling talent rosters, talent facing processes and communications, well organized proactive and creative.

Key Responsibilities:

* Recruit athletes and entertainers for NXT Talent Development System

* Special Focus on Olympic Athletes

* Create and develop relevant athlete and source relationships across a variety of athletic backgrounds.

* Generate and Manage Database of Talent Prospects by tracking recruits from various sports, and applicants from the sports entertainment world.

* Manage Talent Tryout Process, which includes the execution of domestic and international tryouts, and the recruitment and assessment of talent.

* Manage Talent Hiring Process, including oversight of a process which includes legal, medical, background, immigration, and logistical issues.

* Support coaches, staff, and creative team of WWE Talent Development system on miscellaneous projects, as necessary

* Support Talent Development Roaster Management staff in miscellaneous ways including financial paperwork, logistic management, IT support, roster imagery and documentation.

Requirements:

* 3+ years of experience working with elite athletes and athlete facing processes

* Established professional network of relationships among relevant sports.

* Experience working in sports and entertainment.

* Demonstrated success in prospecting and evaluating potential talent.

* Able to think creatively and strategically about how WWE attracts new talent through innovative opportunities.

* Highly organized with outstanding time management skills

* Proficiency in Microsoft Office

* WWE Product Knowledge preferred

* Bachelor degree required, graduate degree(s) a plus

* Willing and able to travel 25-50%