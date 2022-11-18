wrestling / News
WWE Posts Job Opening For New Writer/Producer
WWE is on the search for a new writer/producer, posting a job opening online. The company posted the opening on Thursday, and you can see it here.
The full listing reads:
Writer/Producer
Key Responsibilities:
* Develop clearly defined, yet emotionally sophisticated, characters for a diverse group of WWE Talent.
* Script descriptive, thought-provoking, captivating, and creative storylines for RAW, SmackDown, and select programming on the WWE Network
* Collaborate with a team of writers to build compelling stories that capture a global audience fitting multiple demographics
* Provide punch-up for specific scripted segments as well as review the totality of entire episodes for continuity and flow
* Incorporate consumer insights and social media to deliver impactful storylines that are consistent with the WWE brand and each Talent’s skills and history
* Weekly travel to our shows (RAW or Smackdown) & rotating travel to PPV’s (Pay-Per-View’s)
* Attend and contribute in creative writing team meetings every week at our Stamford, CT HQ
Qualifications:
* 5+ years of writing for TV, film or social media
* Producing and Directing experience a plus
* Professional TV staff experience in drama and comedy a plus
* Experience in Live TV production a plus
* Plugged into social media trends
* Previous experience working with On-Screen Talent, Creative Writers, and Producers
* Understanding of WWE’s audience (demographic and psychographic) a plus but not required
* BA/BS in Film, TV, Drama, Media Studies, Communications or similar field of study or validated experience in lieu of a degree
