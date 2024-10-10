WWE Programming Starting To List Internationally On Netflix For January

WWE programming is preparing for its international transition to Netflix that will start next year. PWInsider reports that Netflix in several countries are listing Raw, NXT and Smackdown live for January including Mexico, Brazil, and Israel.

WWE shows will begin moving to Netflix overseas as their existing international deals expire. Those shows will air live on Netflix.

As the site notes, the deals expiring in international markets will also open up the possibility for other companies to make deals internationally. AEW announced a deal with FOX Sports Mexico to air in that country, which will replace WWE programming on the network.