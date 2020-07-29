wrestling / News

WWE News: Promos Released For Tomorrow’s Bumpy Awards, Stock Edges Down

July 28, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bumpy Awards

– WWE has posted new promos for tomorrow’s Bumpy Awards, to be revealed on The Bump. The awards will be handed out on the episode which airs tomorrow at 10 AM ET on WWE’s digital platforms:

– WWE’s stock closed at $44.90 on Tuesday, down $0.01 (0.02%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was down 0.1% on the day.

The Bumpy Awards, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

