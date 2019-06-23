WWE News: R-Truth Voted Favorite Champion by Fans, Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss Tale of the Tape, New WWE 365 Bonus Clip for Alexa Bliss

– WWE.com has a new fan poll up asking the WWE Universe who is their current favorite champion on the roster. 24/7 champion R-Truth currently leads the fan poll at 27 percent. Universal champ Seth Rollins came in second at 23 percent. Raw women’s champion Becky Lynch was third at 15 percent. WWE World champion Kofi Kingston was fourth with 13 percent. Intercontinental champion Finn Balor was fifth at 8 percent. US champ Samoa Joe was tied with Smackdown women’s champion Bayley at sixth with four percent. Women’s tag champs The IIconics had two percent of the vote. WWE Cruiserweight champion Tony Nese, Raw tag team champions The Revival, and Smackdown tag team champions Daniel Bryan and Rowan all got only one percent each. Congrats to R-Truth on leading the poll.

– WWE released a new Tale of the Tape clip for tonight's Smackdown women's title match at Stomping Grounds. Bayley defends her title against former Raw and Smackdown women's champion Alexa Bliss.

– Another WWE 365 Bonus Clip is available for the Alexa Bliss special.