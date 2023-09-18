wrestling / News
WWE Has Stronger Competition on Monday Nights, ABC To Broadcast Entire NFL Season
September 18, 2023
The Hollywood Reporter brings word that ABC is set to air the entire season of Monday Night Football, with ten additional games coming to the network. This means that WWE will be facing stronger competition on Monday nights than when the games were just on ESPN. ABC has a wider reach than ESPN and NFL games will simulcast on both networks this season. The move was done as networks attempt to program a fall schedule in the wake of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.
The season opener on September 11, which aired on ABC, ESPN and ESPN2, had the biggest audience ever since the NFL moved to cable. ABC will air one of two NFL games tonight and next week, as well as December 11. It will simulcast games on November 20 and December 25.
