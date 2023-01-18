WWE Raw Sees Drop in Ratings & Viewership This Week

– Showbuzz Daily has the numbers for last Monday’s Marting Luther King Jr. Day edition of WWE Raw. Last Monday’s show averaged 1.489 million viewers. Viewership fell from last week’s audience, which drew 1.693 million viewers.

The P18-49 key demo rating also saw a drop this week. Monday’s WWE Raw drew a 0.42 rating, which was down from last week’s 0.50 rating in the same key demo. Here are the hourly breakdowns for the key demo ratings:

Hour 1: 0.44

Hour 2: 0.44

Hour 3: 0.37

Raw had some stiff competition with the NFL Wildcard game between Dallas and Tampa Bay, which was simulcast across ABC, ESPN, and ESPN+. The ESPN broadcast of the NFL game topped the ratings and viewership for cable originals with a 3.95 rating and 11.656 million viewers for Monday. Raw took up slots 7-9 in the Cable Top 150 rankings this week.