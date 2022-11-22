WWE Raw Rating Slips, Audience Stable With Last Week

Last night’s episode of WWE Raw saw the rating drop a bit, while the audience was more or less the same. Monday night’s show brought in a 0.41 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.646 million viewers, down 6.8% and 0.1% from last week’s 0.44 demo rating and 1.648 million viewers. The demo rating was the lowest since the Halloween episode had a 0.36, though the total audience was still up from two weeks ago.

Raw ranked #7 among cable originals for the night per Show Buzz Daily. It came in behind the Monday Night Football came on ESPN (3.31 demo rating/11.166 million viewers), the pre-and post-game shows, SportsCenter and the FIFA World Cup game on FOX Sports 1 (0.55 demo rating/1.388 million viewers). The hourly numbers were:

8 PM: 0.44 demo rating (1.831 million viewers)

9 PM: 0.41 demo rating (1.641 million viewers)

10 PM: 0.38 demo rating (1.467 million viewers)

Raw is averaging a 0.472 demo rating and 1.761 million viewers in 2022 thus far, compared to a 0.51 demo rating and 1.773 million viewers for the same time period in 2021.