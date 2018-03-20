WWE Raw Rating Stays Even, Viewership Noses Down

– The rating for this week’s episode of Raw held even with last week’s seven-week high, while the audience was down by a hair. Monday night’s episode brought in a 1.16 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 3.324 million viewsers. Those numbers are identical (down to the decimal points) to and down less than a percent from last week’s 1.16 demo rating and 3.352 million viewers. Both were better than the metrics from two weeks ago.

Raw ranked #1 among cable originals for the night according to Showbuzz Daily, beating out Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta (1.11 demo rating, 2.209 million viewers) for the #1 spot. The hourly numbers were:

8 PM: 1.14 demo rating (3.434 million viewers)

9 PM: 1.19 demo rating (3.472 million viewers)

10 PM: 1.14 demo rating (3.076 million viewers)