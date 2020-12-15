WWE RAW Rating & Viewership Hit All-Time Record Low, AEW Dynamite Defeats All 3 Hours Of RAW In Key Demo

Showbuzz Daily has the ratings for this week’s edition of Monday Night Raw. This week’s show drew an average audience of 1.52 million viewers on the USA Network broadcast, which is an all-time low for WWE’s flagship series. It’s also down from the viewership of 1.736 million viewers for last week’s episode.

For the hourly breakdown, the first hour drew 1.627 million viewers, Hour 2 drew 1.512 million viewers, and Hour 3 drew 1.441 million viewers. Raw was No. 31 for the night overall in total viewership.

In the key 18-49 ratings demographic, Hour 1 drew a 0.44 rating to rank No. 6 for the night. Hour 2 finished with a 0.41 rating to rank No. 10 in the ratings for the evening. Finally, Hour 3 drew a 0.38 rating to rank No. 12 for the evening in the Cable Top 150 rankings.

In comparison, last week’s AEW Dynamite not only notched its highest rating of the year, but it also defeated all three hours of this week’s RAW in the key 18-49 demographic with a 0.45 rating.

Monday Night Raw finished with an average 0.41 rating in the key demo, which is also an all-time record low and is down from the 0.51 average rating in the same key demo for last week.

The ESPN Monday Night Football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens, which was arguably one of the best games of the NFL season, was the leader in the 18-49 demo with a 3.57 rating and total viewership with 12.422 million viewers.