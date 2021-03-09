WWE RAW Viewership Up, Ratings Steady As WWE Title Rematch Tops Two Million Viewers

Showbuzz Daily has the ratings for this week’s edition of Monday Night Raw, which featured Bobby Lashley successfully defending the WWE Championship against The Miz. This week’s show drew an average audience of 1.896 million viewers on the USA Network broadcast, which is up slightly from the viewership of 1.884 million viewers for last week’s episode.

For the hourly breakdown, the first hour drew 2.031 million viewers (highest first hour since January 11 via Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston), Hour 2 drew 1.921 million viewers, and Hour 3 drew 1.738 million viewers.

In the key 18-49 ratings demographic, Hour 1 drew a 0.58 rating to rank No. 1 for the night. Hour 2 finished with a 0.55 rating to rank No. 2 in the ratings for the evening. Finally, Hour 3 drew a 0.53 rating to rank No. 3 for the evening in the Cable Top 150 rankings.

Monday Night Raw finished with an average 0.56 rating in the key demo, which is slightly down from the 0.58 average rating in the same key demo for last week.