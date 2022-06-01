WWE Raw Viewership Drops on Memorial Day, Rating Slightly Up

– Showbuzz Daily has the numbers for last Monday’s Memorial Day edition of WWE Raw. Monday’s show saw a drop in overall viewership. However, the rating in the key demo actually saw a slight increase.

Monday’s holiday show averaged 1.497 million viewers. That’s based on 1.503 million viewers for Hour 1, 1.587 million viewers for Hour 2, and 1.400 million viewers for Hour 3.

Viewership was down from last week’s show, which drew 1.732 million viewers. This is the lowest total viewership for Raw since the end of the Thunderdome era on July 5, 2021 (h/t Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics).

In the P18-49 key ratings demo, Raw drew an average 0.42 rating (552,000 viewers). Monday’s show actually scored a slightly higher rating than last week’s episode, which drew a 0.41 rating.

The NHL Playoffs game featuring the New York Rangers vs. the Carolina Hurricanes on ESPN topped the key demo ratings and viewership for cable originals on Monday with a 0.90 rating and 2.790 million viewers. Raw ranked in the No. 2-4 slots in the Cable Top 150 rankings for Monday.