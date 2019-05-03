– WWE posted an interesting preview regarding the Revival vs. Usos feud, saying that the back shaving incident could be the “first humiliation of many” and that the “choice is up to them.”

You shave my back

Okay, so the headline shouldn’t have been that The Revival shave each other’s backs in the shower, but the mildly embarrassing footage obtained by The Usos was still enough to unman the “Top Guys” when all was said and done. The Usos now have a psychological edge in this young rivalry, and in order to catch up to their rivals, the former Raw Tag Team Champions have to either develop thicker skin or finish out their business between the ropes in a way they couldn’t this past week against Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins in what was otherwise a very impressive performance. In other words, this could be the beginning of a whole new Revival or the first humiliation of many. The choice is up to them.

The Revival reportedly turned down a five-year deal worth $500,000 per year and have reportedly been frustrated with their position in the company.