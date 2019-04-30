Backstage Update on The Revival Not Accepting New WWE Contract Offers

– As previously reported, The Revival were reportedly offered new five-year deals from WWE. According to the report, they did not accept the offers yet, but they were set to meet with WWE officials on Monday, April 29. Dave Meltzer had more details on the story on today’s edition of The Wrestling Observer Radio.

According to Meltzer, the original report from Fightful is true, and Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder were both offered five-year deals worth $500,000 a year. However, the team did not accept the deal, which is what reportedly led to The Revival’s segment on last night’s Raw. During the segment, The Usos catch Dash Wilder shaving Scott Dawson’s back in the shower area. You can check out a video of that segment featuring The Revival and The Usos below.