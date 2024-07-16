411’s WWE RAW Talk Report 07.15.24: Pete Dunne Welcomes Back The Bruiserweight

-I finished Halloween Havoc 89 today in my latest Retro Review, so keep an eye out for that in the coming days. Survivor Series 89 is next and should be done tomorrow. I didn’t catch much of RAW tonight as I was flipping back and forth with The Home Run Derby. Let’s get to it!

-We start with Rhea Ripley’s return and Dom tries to apologize, but Liv Morgan pops up on screen to flirt with Dom some more. Rhea wants a Title Match at SummerSlam. Liv notes she is not the same person as last time and accepts. Rhea promises to end Liv’s career.

-Megan Morant welcomes us to the show and she is joined by Sam Roberts. They get right to Rhea vs. Liv being official for SummerSlam.

-To the video as Jey Uso is ready to pounce on the possibly single Rhea Ripley, and that leads to a match against Prison Dom. Liv gets involved and poor Dom ends up with Liv on top of hm again. Rhea is here and Dom is still trying to explain things as Liv runs through the crowd. The match continues and Jey hits The Uso Splash for the win. On one hand, you can feel bad for Dom, but on the other hand, my dude keeps getting straddled by Liv Morgan on a weekly basis.

-To the video as BIG MEATY MEN WERE SLAPPING MEAT with Sheamus and Bronson Reed. Sheamus gets the win off a running knee to the jaw. Pete Dunne saves Sheamus from getting attacked after the match, and then attacks Sheamus once his back is turned. Yo! I am all for a Sheamus/Dunne BANGER. Reed hits Sheamus with TSUNAMI!

-Jackie Redmond is backstage with Pete Dunne and asks why. Dunne tells her to go find Sheamus and ask him as he knows. He was paying a receipt to Reed. It is the rebirth of The Bruiserweight and he is here to tear people down and not build them up. LET’S GO!

-Shayna, Sonya, Zoey Stark to come. Also, Xavier Woods and the former Alpha Academy. We are setting a record for most guests on this show.

-SummerSlam is in 3 weeks!

-Chad Gable announces what we all knew, Bo Dallas is Uncle Howdy. Shocking. Bo Dallas heads down and gets attacked by The Creed Brothers. The New Alpha Academy is finally here! Bo laughs at Gable and yells, “there you are,” to him. The lights go out and the rest of The Wyatt Sicks hit the ring. Gable bails first and then The Creeds follow suit.

-Back to a stunned Megan and Sam. I did see the video with Rowan and thought it was well done. It was interesting they referenced Lee/Harper’s passing and I would think they cleared that with his wife. It wasn’t by name obviously, but we all knew.

-To the video as Zelina Vega takes on Sonya Deville. Welcome back to in ring action Sonya. She gets the win after help from Shayna. The trio attack after the match, but Carter, Chance, and Lyra are all down for the save.

-That leads to a Tag Match with Carter/Chance against Shayna/Stark. That finisher is sick and Chance took it like a champ! We are getting an honest to goodness tag division with the women.

-Jackie Redmond is backstage with Sonya, Shayna, and Zoey. Zoey notes they are bad asses and aren’t going anywhere. Sonya says they run the division and are done here. Again, good to see Sonya back.

-Next week on RAW it’s Sonya vs. Lyra.

-Xavier Woods with Alpha Academy still to come!

-Cathy Kelley is backstage with Woods and the former Alpha Academy. Woods is happy to have the squad with him as backup against The Final Testament. I didn’t know I needed this group until now! I couldn’t help but smile as Tozawa and Otis were being the hype men for Woods.

-It’s kind of crazy how many stories and feuds are running on RAW right now and they are able to use all three hours to touch on all of them.

-To the video as move to one of the bigger stories and possibly the feud of the year: Drew McIntyre vs. CM Punk. Drew is down to make his match against Punk official for SummerSlam. Pearce will do it, if Drew apologizes to the two refs he attacked. Drew won’t and blames them for everything that has happened to him. Pearce tells Drew he is still suspended. Drew pushes both refs out of the way, but Rollins is here for the save. Perhaps a three way for SummerSlam to ease Punk back into the ring?

-CM Punk will be back on RAW next week! No Drew though as he is still suspended. We will see if that stops him.

-To the video as Sami Zayn defended his IC Title against Dragunov in our Main Event. I am going to have to catch the replay of this match when it pops up on Peacock. Bron Breakker is here and hits the running spear on Dragunov. Sami gets broken in half with the spear in the ring. Perhaps another Triple Threat for SummerSlam?

-To the video as GUNTHER and Damian Priest come face-to-face. The fans are starting to get behind Priest which will work when he faces GUNTHER at SummerSlam.

-Braun Strowman shows up and Priest gets the win over him. Good win for Priest over a larger opponent to give him more momentum heading into SummerSlam. Priest and GUNTHER exchange blows after the match and Priest wins this battle. My money is still on GUNTHER to win the war.

-Again, it is kind of wild all stories happening on RAW. It’s nice seeing the lower card and mid card getting some love and stories to keep fans invested in them as well.

-Megan wraps things up and we are out this week! Thanks for reading!