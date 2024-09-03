411’s WWE RAW Talk Report 09.02.24: The Unholy Union Talk Tag Title Rematch

-Still trying to get back into things after my stepdad’s funeral. There is one Retro Review that was already in the can that will be posted in the next few days. I am thinking this week I will get back into where I left on in 1990. I saw some parts of RAW tonight but still not fully invested as I have been kind of blah. Let’s get to it!

-Megan Morant welcomes us to the show and she is joined by Sam Roberts.

-Video package of what went down at Bash in Berlin. I saw parts of the show but need to watch it in full at some point.

-To the video as Liv Morgan tries to attack Rhea Ripley and eats an elbow. Rhea goes after Dom and ends up getting her leg caught in the ropes and is left hanging upside down. Liv attacks the knee for a bit until Damian Priest makes the save.

-To the video as that leads to a tag match with Priest and Jey Uso against Balor and JD. Rhea is back and is hobbling around on crutches, but chases off Liv. Jey gets the pin on JD as he continues to be the whipping boy of Judgment Day.

-To the video as we had another Triple Threat Match in the IC #1 Contender Tournament. It’s Dom vs. Ilja vs. Dragon Lee. Dom gets chased away by Priest which leaves Lee and Dragunov. Looks like they crushed it based on the highlights. Dragunov gets the win and advances.

-Cathy Kelley is backstage with Dragon Lee and the LWO. Lee says he feels great and what we saw tonight is what the people love. Tonight was between Dragons and he wants that type of match again. He issues a warning for Carlito as he will never forget what he did to the LWO.

-The Fatal 4 Way next week to crown the next contender for The IC TItle: Jey Uso vs. Pete Dunne vs. Dragunov vs. Strowman!

-Next week starts a three-week run of RAW, NXT, and SmackDown all being on USA. That’s right, this Friday is the last SmackDown on FOX.

-To the video as CM Punk wants GUNTHER, but you kind of knew this war with Drew wasn’t finished yet. Drew attacks and beats the dog piss out of Punk and destroys the bracelet. He even shoves the beads in Punk’s mouth. Yeah, this is going to Hell in a Cell like everyone figured and I am here for it. We need the rubber match!

-Later, Drew attacks Punk as he is on the gurney heading to the ambulance. Perhaps they do lose leaves RAW, but I don’t know if they want either man on SmackDown. Drew would be a good challenger for Cody in the Fall/Winter.

-To the video as Shayna Baszler gets a win over Zelina Vega. Three on one beatdown, but Lyra is here to make the brief save before the numbers catch up to her as well.

-Cathy Kelley is backstage with Pure Fusion Collective. Sonya notes every opponent they get in the ring with, will be left lying. Zoey: “If you want to step up, shoot your shot.”

-Cody and Metro are still waiting in Atlanta. Cody tells him it’s time!

-To the video as The Unholy Union did battle with Damage CTRL to determine the first team to get a title shot against Jade and Bianca. The Unholy Union get the win as that feud isn’t done yet.

-Jackie Redmond is backstage with The Unholy Union and they aren’t happy about Jackie bringing up Berlin. The rematch happens next week on RAW. The accuse Jackie of being nosey and walk off as they are done with this. Jackie: “Thank you for not a whole lot.”

-Next week on RAW: 8 Person Mixed Tag Street Fight: Wyatt Sicks vs. American Made! Also, #1 Contender IC Title: Jey Uso vs. Pete Dunne vs. Ilja Dragunov vs. Braun Strowman.

Megan closes things out and we are out this week.