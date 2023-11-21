411’s WWE RAW Talk Report 11.20.23: Zoey Stark, and Imperium Discuss Survivor Series, Plus More!

-Sorry for the delay as for whatever reason, the live feed kicked off on me as they were in the final third of the show. So, I watched about an hour of the Best of War Games until the replay was added. Let’s get to it!

-Megan Morant welcomes us to the show and she is joined by Matt Camp. They get right to the big news coming out of RAW and that is the return of Randy Orton at Survivor Series: War Games! Camp gets in a Shockmaster reference!

-Speaking of War Games, the ladies got into a brawl tonight in preparation of their own match at Survivor Series.

-To the video as Miz and GUNTHER were spitting fire in a war of words. GUNTHER is awesome and Miz can bring the goods on the mic when he needs to get serious. Miz with the ball shot, which is cool because even if he is the face in this feud, he is still The Miz and hitting someone in the balls makes sense. Though, I don’t know how smart it is to hit GUNTHER in his junk. Miz is going to get the stuffing chopped out of him on Saturday.

-Byron Saxton is backstage with Imperium (minus GUNTHER) and they continue to have problems. Kaiser keeps telling Vinci to shut up, but Vinci tells him that everything is going to work out at Survivor Series and next week in Tag Team Turmoil.

-To the video as we have a Fatal 4 Way to determine the next contenders for The Women’s Tag Titles. Tegan Nox and Nattie get the win, which makes sense as they have been building to a match between teams anyway.

-Tegan and Nattie are backstage with Byron. Nattie hits the catchphrase and reminds us she is the most winning woman in the history of WWE. Nattie is Tegan’s lucky charm and they mention Nattie has a $6000 jacket, Ferrari, and 8 cats. Okay then!

-To the video as Becky Lynch and Xia Li battled to blow off that mini feud before Becky moves to War Games. Becky gets the win and that brings out Damage CTRL. Charlotte, Bianca, and Shotzi are here as well, and all eight women end up brawling to give RAW as taste of what has been happening on SmackDown.

-Fan vote through Ruffles will determine which team gets the advantage in the Women’s War Games Match. If you have a soul, you will vote for Damage CTRL.

-This Friday SmackDown is on FS1 and it’s the final show before War Games. KO on The Grayson Waller Effect, and The Street Profits challenge Judgment Day for Tag Gold.

-Megan and Camp discuss Zoet Stark and how she stepped into Judgment Day’s clubhouse this evening and has her focus solo on Rhea Ripley and the Women’s World Title.

-Jackie Redmond is backstage with Zoey Stark and she mentions Zoey was the first non-Judgment Day member to enter JD’s clubhouse. Zoey notes that Rhea has her mind elsewhere and forgot to lock the front door. Rhea is worried about everyone other than Zoey and because of that she is taking her title. She only needs three seconds and it’s over.

-To the video as Drew McIntyre and Jey Uso did battle for the War Games advantage and Drew gets the clean win with The Future Shock DDT. Judgment Day pounce, but Team Cody makes the save with chairs. Cody then let us know they have a fifth member and it’s someone he has a LEGACY with. The crowd is on to his game and start a Randy chant as Cody notes they are right.

-Megan and Camp discuss the Men’s War Games Match and they dance around the who Cody was discussing, but we all know.

