WWE Raw XXX Rating, Audience Hit Highest Points Since 2020

Raw XXX brought in a big crowd, with the episode drawing the highest ratings and audience for the show in almost three years. Monday night’s show scored a 0.70 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.344 million viewers. Those numbers are up 66.7% and 57.4% respectively from the previous week’s 0.42 demo rating and audience of 1.489 million.

The demo rating was the best for Raw since the April 6th, 2020 (immediately following WrestleMania 36) also had a 0.70. Meanwhile, the total viewership was the highest for the show since the February 17th, 2020 episode which drew 2.437 million.

Raw ranked #1 among all shows for the night on both broadcast and cable per Showbuzz Daily, beating The Bachelor on ABC (0.65 demo rating/2.961 million viewers) for the top spot. The hourly numbers were:

8 PM: 0.80 demo rating (2.635 million viewers)

9 PM: 0.69 demo rating (2.373 million viewers)

10 PM: 0.60 demo rating (2.024 million viewers)

Raw is averaging a 0.508 demo rating and 1.783 million viewers in 2023 to date, compared to a 0.43 and 1.682 million for the same time period in 2022.