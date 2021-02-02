wrestling / News
WWE Reaches 10 Million Followers on TikTok
– WWE announced today that the company has now reached 10 million followers on the video-sharing social media network, TikTok. WWE’s total followers on the platform is currently larger than the NFL, MLB, UFC, and other various sports leagues. WWE first joined the platform in December 2019.
The NBA channel for the platform currently has 12.2 million followers, so WWE is a little below that. You can see the full announcement for the social media milestone for WWE below:
WWE hits 10 million follower milestone on TikTok
WWE’s official TikTok channel hit a major milestone over Royal Rumble weekend and just keeps climbing.
The WWE Universe helped spur WWE past the 10 million-follower mark in just over a year. WWE’s total number of fans on the platform outpaces similar sports accounts such as the NFL, MLB, UFC and more.
WWE on TikTok brings fans all the hard-hitting action, jaw-dropping in-ring moments, hilarious throwback clips, unique twists on the latest challenges, pay-per-view Kickoff shows and much more.
Follow WWE on TikTok here to join 10 million strong of the WWE Universe.
