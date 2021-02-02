WWE Reaches 10 Million Followers on TikTok

– WWE announced today that the company has now reached 10 million followers on the video-sharing social media network, TikTok. WWE’s total followers on the platform is currently larger than the NFL, MLB, UFC, and other various sports leagues. WWE first joined the platform in December 2019.

The NBA channel for the platform currently has 12.2 million followers, so WWE is a little below that. You can see the full announcement for the social media milestone for WWE below: