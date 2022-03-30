WWE Releases ‘Know Before You Go’ Guide Before Wrestlemania

WWE has sent out a special ‘Know Before You Go’ guide to what fans need to know before they attend this year’s Wrestlemania in Dallas. The event will occur on Saturday and Sunday at AT&T Stadium.

WrestleMania 38

AT&T Stadium 1 AT&T Way, Arlington, TX 76011

Saturday, April 2 & Sunday, April 3, 2022 6:30 p.m.

AT&T East Plaza & Miller LiteHouse Open at 3:30 p.m. CT

AT&T Stadium Doors Open at 4:30 p.m. CT

Please arrive early

About the event:

WWE returns to Texas with “The Most Stupendous Two-Night WrestleMania in History” this Saturday, April 2 & Sunday, April 3 at AT&T Stadium. See your favorite WWE Superstars on the grandest stage of them all!

Health and Safety Compliance:

An inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present. COVID-19 is an extremely contagious disease that can lead to severe illness and death. According to the centers for disease control and prevention, senior citizens and those with underlying medical conditions are especially vulnerable.

By entering the stadium and stadium grounds, you voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID19. Please review AT&T Stadium Guidelines Here https://attstadium.com/safestadium/

Download the WrestleMania App:

The WrestleMania 38 App is your official resource for attending the event at AT&T Stadium. Manage event tickets, pre-order merchandise, find your way around with the venue map, get directions, and more. Download the app today and make the most out of your WrestleMania experience!

Cashless Facility:

To limit the number of touchpoints between staff and fans, all food, beverage, parking and retail transactions will be cashless. Major credit and debit cards, as well as mobile pay will be accepted throughout AT&T Stadium.

Parking:

Please visit https://attstadium.com/stadium-info/parking for parking options. Lots will open at 1:30 p.m.

Pre-paid parking options: https://seatgeek.com/wrestlemania-tickets/parking

Ride Share Drop Off

There are two passenger drop-off zones at the stadium. One is located on the north side of Randol Mill Road in Lot 1 and the other is located on the south side off of Cowboys Way in Lot 6. Due to post-event traffic, these areas may not be accessible for pick up. Guests may use the Accessibility Shuttle serving all AT&T Stadium parking lots.

Ride Share Pick Up

Taxicabs are available at the far west end of Miller LiteHouse off of North Collins Street and Cowboys Way. Taxis are staged at this location for drop off pre-event and pick-up post event. Rideshare pick up and drop off is located in Lot 15 off of Slaughter St and Webb St

Special Transit Service Available

Fans can use TRE and shuttle buses on April 2 and 3 to get to AT&T Stadium for WrestleMania. The special shuttle buses will be available to take fans from the CentrePort/DFW Airport Station to the event. Service begins at approximately 2PM Saturday and Sunday to help fans get to the stadium. They will run until approximately one hour after the event.

Mobile Tickets:

All WrestleMania tickets will be digital and available through fan’s mobile devices. For information on mobile tickets please visit the SeatGeek website: https://support.seatgeek.com/hc/en-us

Ticket Information:

The AT&T Stadium Ticket Office, located at Entry A on the northeast side of the stadium, will be opening at 1:30 p.m. on event days for ticket resolution.

Suite Will Call is available at the North and South Ticket Office locations.

All guests 2 years old and older are required to have a ticket.

Entrance:

Please check the designated location listed on your ticket for your best point of entry.

FLOOR ENTRY: Guests with floor tickets and riser tickets MUST receive a wristband BEFORE accessing the floor. Please use the entry designated on your ticket and then follow signage and staff directions for the nearest wristband station.

ADA Entrances:

AT&T Stadium is committed to serving guests with disabilities. The facilities are fully accessible, and they provide a wide range of services and amenities for guests with special needs. Guests can receive more information by visiting one of the Guest Services Centers located on the concourse behind Sections 219, 244, 420 and 451. Animals are not permitted in AT&T Stadium with the exception of service animals and service animals in training. For more information, please contact Guest Services at (817) 892-4161.

Searches:

All guests entering AT&T Stadium are subject to a physical security screening of their person and accompanying items. The physical screening consists of a walkthrough metal detector sweep. Please remove cell phones or larger metal objects prior to screening. Guests who wish not to be screened by metal detector may elect a physical pat-down screening as an alternative. All other articles will be visually inspected. Items in sealed/wrapped boxes must be opened for inspection.

Bag Policy:

The AT&T Stadium Bag Policy is in effect for WrestleMania. AT&T Stadium instituted the National Football League’s policy that limits the size and types of bags entering AT&T Stadium on event days. We strongly encourage fans to not bring any type of bags to the venue. However, should bags be needed, approved items include:

• Clear plastic, vinyl or PVC totes that do not exceed 12” x 6” x 12”

• Clear one-gallon re-sealable storage bags

• Small clutch purses/bags approximately the size of a hand – not to exceed 4.5” x 6.5” in size – with or without a handle or strap

Prohibited bags include but are not limited to: purses larger than a clutch bag, coolers, briefcases, backpacks, fanny packs, cinch bags, seat cushions, luggage of any kind, computer bags and camera bags or any bag larger than the permissible size. For a detailed list of all prohibited and allowed items, visit www.attstadium.com. Due to security reasons, bags that are abandoned will be discarded of immediately.

Prohibited items include, but are not limited to:

Purses larger than a clutch bag

Luggage of any kind

Masks (Only WWE brand masks will be permitted)

Fanny packs

Cameras with a lens longer than 3

WWE branded briefcases that were not purchased on location

Cinch bags

Laser pointers or noise makers

Beach Ball (any recreational balls)

Computer bags and camera bags or any bag larger than the permissible size

Weapons of any kind

Drones

Laptop computers or tablets

Alcoholic beverages, Illegal drugs or paraphernalia

Backpacks and briefcases

Selfie sticks

Camera Bags

Coolers

Signs:

Fan are allowed to bring signs into the building. Signs can only be made from paper material. No wood or metal. No signs on sticks. No lights, batteries, or electronics on the signs. Signs cannot be commercial, political, or obscene in nature. Signs cannot obstruct another guest’s view or stadium signage. WWE and AT&T Stadium management reserve the right to confiscate signs that are in violation of this policy.

Camera policy:

Compact Cameras (still only) are permitted inside AT&T Stadium as long as they use does not interfere with the event or other guests’ enjoyment of the event. Video Cameras, tripods, monopods, selfie-sticks and cameras with a lens longer than 3″ (detachable or non-detachable) are prohibited inside AT&T Stadium.

Event Re-Entry:

To provide the safest environment for all, guests will not be permitted to exit and re-enter the AT&T Stadium during the event. Guests wishing to exit AT&T Stadium for any reason will not be allowed back into the facility.

Smoking Policy:

Smoking is PROHIBITED IN ALL AREAS OF THE STADIUM (this includes all smoking tobacco, e-cigarettes, and vaporizers). Guests wishing to smoke may do so only in designated smoking areas outside the stadium. Designated smoking areas are available in the following locations:

• Miller LiteHouse and AT&T Plaza (at least 50 feet from the stadium entrance)

• Outside Entries A, E, F and K (at least 50 feet from the doorways)

Violators of this policy may be ejected from the stadium.

Code of Conduct:

AT&T Stadium Management is committed to creating a safe, comfortable and enjoyable experience for our guests. Our staff will proactively support an environment free from the following behaviors: Abusive, foul or disruptive language and obscene gestures, intoxication or other signs of impairment related to alcohol consumption, fighting, taunting or threatening remarks or gestures, sitting in a location other than the guest’s ticketed seat, displays of affection not appropriate in a public setting, obscene or indecent clothing, any disruption to the progress of the event by the guest’s actions.

Assumption of Risk:

