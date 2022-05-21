WWE Removes Sasha Banks and Naomi From Opening Video, Social Media

As previously reported, WWE announced that they suspended Sasha Banks and Naomi indefinitely following the pair walking out of RAW on Monday night. After that, the company began to erase associations with them, stating with their merchandise sections on WWE Shop.

According to fans online, it hasn’t stopped there. Posts with photos and video show that WWE has also removed Banks and Naomi from the WWE signature intro. Banks was replaced in one shot by Rhea Ripley and in another by Cody Rhodes. Meanwhile, Ronda Rousey replaced Naomi in another shot.

In addition to that, the official WWE Facebook pages for both appear to be gone as well. If you search for them, you get a message stating that the content “isn’t available right now.”