– According to a report by Fightful Select, WWE is bringing in indie wrestler Jason Cade to help work on this year’s women’s Royal Rumble match as a producer due to his comprehensive experience. WWE producer and former talent Tyson Kidd (aka TJ Wilson) was said to have been instrumental in bringing in Cade to help work on the event.

Cade previously trained with Kidd and Natalya. Per the report, it’s unknown if Cade working at the Rumble is meant to be a trial or test run for him, or if he’s being brought in on a full-time basis. Cade has not been active in the ring for a while, but he’s previously worked matches on Raw, NXT, and 205 Live for WWE. He he also has experience working in AEW, ROH, Impact Wrestling, GCW, MLW, EVOLVE, and multiple other independent promotions.

The WWE Royal Rumble 2023 event is scheduled for Saturday, January 28. The event will be held at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else.