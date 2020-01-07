WWE Reportedly Earning $13 Million a Year Via YouTube

– If you’ve wondered why YouTube is such a big venue for WWE’s content, wonder no more: they pull in big money there. According to Tom Colohue (as reported by TubeFilter), WWE makes over $13 million per year through its YouTube videos.

As the site notes, WWE makes that money due to its massive following on the platform and the sheer amount of content it releases. WWE has 52.8 million subscribers, which is more than the four big sports leagues (MLB, NFL, NBA, and NHL) combined. WWE also uploads a huge amount of content, averaging 510 videos per month. This includes their weekly clips from WWE television, their promo videos, digital series like The Bump, their weekly Top 10s and more.

Part of WWE’s edge over traditional sports leagues is that their lack of an offseaon allows them to release stuff constantly, while the NBA and the like go into relative dead periods during their offseasons. As noted, the Lana/Bobby Lashley wedding from last week drew 1.5 million views in less than 24 hours. As of this writing, it’s at 4.267 million.