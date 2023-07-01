WWE Reportedly Files Trademarks for ‘Zeus’ & ‘NYX’

– PWInsider reports that WWE recently applied to trademark “Zeus” and “NYX” with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (UPSTO). The trademark filing was related to Entertainment Services. You can see a description of the trademark filing for the terms below:

G & S: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment

Tommy “Tiny” Lister Jr. portrayed the character of Zeus in the 1989 movie, No Holds Barred. He later also brought the character to WWE for several matchups. Lister passed away in December 2020. He was 62 years old.