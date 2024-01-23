WWE Reportedly Holding Mandatory Employee Meeting Later Today

– PWInsider reports that WWE has called for an “all-hands-on-deck” employee meeting set for later today at 4:00 pm EST. Employees were said to have been informed of the meeting yesterday (Jan. 22).

As noted, WWE dropped two major pieces of news today. First, WWE Raw is moving to Netflix starting January 2025. Also, former WWE Champion and Superstar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson joined the Board of Directors of WWE parent company TKO Group Holdings, effective today.