wrestling / News
WWE Reportedly Holding Mandatory Employee Meeting Later Today
January 23, 2024 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that WWE has called for an “all-hands-on-deck” employee meeting set for later today at 4:00 pm EST. Employees were said to have been informed of the meeting yesterday (Jan. 22).
As noted, WWE dropped two major pieces of news today. First, WWE Raw is moving to Netflix starting January 2025. Also, former WWE Champion and Superstar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson joined the Board of Directors of WWE parent company TKO Group Holdings, effective today.
More Trending Stories
- Arn Anderson On His First Impression Of Hulk Hogan, Hogan Looking Different When He Joined WCW
- Samoa Joe Shares Story About John Cena Cutting Freestyle Raps During Road Trips
- More Backstage Details on Kevin Dunn Leaving WWE, His Relationship With Triple H & Others
- Update on Wrestlemania Plans For Seth Rollins after Recent Injury (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)