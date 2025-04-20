WWE Reportedly in Talks for Partnership With WWC

– According to a report by Sportskeeda Wrestling, WWE is currently in talks to partner with Puerto Rico-based wresting promotion World Wrestling Council (WWC). According to the part, a partnership between the promotions is being discussed, along with a talent exchange.

Chief Creative Officer Triple H and TKO-owned WWE reportedly view Puerto Rico as a major market and want to have good relations with WWC as they expand their product. They are also looking to showcase “a wide range of talents.” WWE has formed working relationships and partnerships with outside wrestling promotions as of late, including TNA Wrestling. The company also announced the acquisition of the Mexican-based lucha libre promotion, AAA, yesterday.

Also, Fightful Select reports that WWE Superstar Carlito has been tentatively planned for a match in WWC for months.