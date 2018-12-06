WWE Reportedly Interested in Signing KUSHIDA & Two Females Indie Stars

According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Karen Q, Rachael Ellering, and KUSHIDA are on WWE’s radar. Jonah Rock is expected to start in January along with names such as ACH and Trevor Lee. KUSHIDA is the current IWGP Jr Heavyweight Champion and faces Taiji Ishimori at the Tokyo Dome on January 4th. The site notes that KUSHIDA is hardly the only NJPW person WWE is looking at getting right now.