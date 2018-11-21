WWE Reportedly Has a Plan if Braun Strowman Can’t Work a Full Match at WWE TLC

According to Mike Johnson and Pwinsider.com (via Ringside News), WWE has a backup plan in place for if Braun Strowman is unable to do a full match at TLC…

“The expectation amongst those that I spoke to is that he will most likely make the TLC pay-per-view. But the big and I mean big asterisk there is once they cut him open they probably won’t know how bad the damage really is and you don’t know how the body is going to heal. So I was told that if they’re going to help it, they’re going to still have him on TV in some fashion. They don’t expect there’s going to be any major time away from television but you don’t know until you go in. But the feeling I got from those this morning once I learned it was a legitimate injury was they could always do a very one-sided deal where he just kills Baron Corbin and wipes him out and then we wouldn’t really have to worry about him wrestling again until the Royal Rumble if that is the case and he needs some more time off in terms of physicality. So we’ll see. There was no sense of the sky is falling.”