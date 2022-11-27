WWE Reportedly Planning Major Event for India in January

– According to a report by Sportskeeda Wrestling, WWE is reportedly planning a major international event in India that will be held in January. The event is slated to take place on a grand scale in the city of Hyderabad.

Additionally, the event is expected to feature of a mix of Superstars, including both Indian and International talents. This appears to align with an earlier report by WrestleVotes that WWE was planning a big international event for January 18 or 19.

Per Sportskeeda’s report, the event is currently expected for January 18. At the time, it was unknown if the event will be broadcast on TV or not.

Drew McIntyre has also reportedly been vocal about bringing WWE to India and has also been campaigning hard about the subject, much like WWE’s return to the UK for the stadium show and premium live event Clash at the Castle. Sportskeeda added that the consensus among its sources is that McIntyre is a lock to appear at the event. McIntyre recently made a trip to India and he’s also working on a major Bollywood project.

It’s not yet been confirmed if the event will be a sequel to last year’s Superstar Spectacle held in January 2021. The special was held at the Capitol Wrestling Center and broadcast in India on India’s Republic Day (January 26). The new event also looks like it’s been set to be held close to Republic Day.

WWE has not yet announced the plans for the upcoming event.