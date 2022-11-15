wrestling / News
Backstage Rumor on WWE Planning International Live Event for January
November 15, 2022
– According a report by wrestling insider WrestleVotes, it’s rumored that there was talk backstage at last night’s edition of WWE Raw of plans for an “international live event” for WWE that will take place on Wednesday, January 18 or Thursday, January 18. The location on the event is said to be TBD.
It’s unknown if the plan is for the event to be televised or not. You can view WrestleVotes’ tweet below.
I’m told there was chatter last night backstage at RAW of an “international live event” taking place on Wed January 18th or Thurs Jan 19th. With location still TBD. No word on if this event is for TV or not.
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) November 15, 2022
