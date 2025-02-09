– Fightful Select has an update on WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, who recently had an in-ring return last weekend at the Royal Rumble, competing in the women’s Rumble match. It looks like Stratus might be making future WWE appearances soon.

Fightful reports that WWE sources indicate that Stratus has been discussed for more upcoming appearances. Additional sources informed Fightful Stratus sometimes makes pitches to WWE, and she’s a recurring discussion for WWE officials.

Additionally, it’s said that Stratus is expected to have some WWE involvement heading into WWE Elimination Chamber Toronto, which makes sense as Toronto is her hometown. WWE is also expected to produce new merchandise for Trish Stratus in celebration of the 25th anniversary of her WWE debut.

WWE Elimination Chamber Toronto is scheduled for Saturday, March 1. The event will be held on Saturday, March 1 in Toronto, Ontario, Canadda. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.