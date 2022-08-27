WWE Reportedly Rebranding Axxess for Next Year’s WrestleMania 39

– It appears the WWE Axxess fan experience is undergoing a name change. According to a report by PWInsider, WWE is rebranding its interactive fan experience during WrestleMania Week for WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.

WrestleMania Axxess will now be called WWE’s WrestleMania Fan Experience. Additionally, WWE plans on holding the fan experience for less days in 2023. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, WWE would typically run Axxess during WrestleMania week on Thursday evening, Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and also Monday more recently The report, the WrestleMania 39 Fan Experience will run through Friday through Sunday.

WrestleMania 39 will be a two-night event on April 1-2 in Inglewood, California. The event will be held at SoFi Stadium and will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else.

The WrestleMania 39 go-home edition of SmackDown will be held at the Crypto.com Arena (formerly Staples Center) on Friday, March 31. The post-WrestleMania edition of Raw will be held at the Crypto.com Arena again on Monday, April 3. Details on the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony have not yet been announced.