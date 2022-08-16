wrestling / News
WWE Announces Record-Breaking Ticket Sales for WrestleMania 39
– It looks like WrestleMania 39 will be a big event for WWE. The company announced today that over 90,000 tickets were sold for the two-night show within 24 hours when tickets went on sale last week. The numbers were revealed today by WWE EVP Triple H (aka Paul Levesque) during today’s Q2 2022 earnings call. You can view the full press release below:
WRESTLEMANIA 39 BREAKS TICKET SALES RECORD
STAMFORD, Conn., August 16, 2022 – WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced a record for first-day ticket sales for WrestleMania 39 taking placeat SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Over 90,000 tickets were sold within the first 24 hours – more than any event in WWE history and a 42% increase over first-day sales for WrestleMania 38 at AT&T Stadium in Dallas.
WWE Executive Vice President Paul Levesque revealed the numbers on WWE’s Q2 2022 earnings call, where the company announced it produced its most successful second quarter in history – setting records for revenue and adjusted OIBDA.
“In nearly 40 years, we have never sold that many WrestleMania tickets that fast,” said Levesque. “With those record numbers, we are tracking toward sell-outs with passionate fans at SoFi Stadium for both nights.”
WrestleMania 39 takes place Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2, 2023. The event will stream live exclusively on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else.
Limited single and two-day combo tickets for WrestleMania can still be purchased through Ticketmaster.com.
Over the past 12 years, WrestleMania has generated more than $1.25 billion in cumulative economic impact for the cities that have hosted the event.
WrestleTix also reported the following figures for WrestleMania 39 ticket sales. The two-night event will be held on Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The event will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and WWE Network everywhere else.
WrestleMania – Night 1
Sat • Apr 01, 2023 • 4:30 PM
SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA
Available Tickets => 1,750
Available Combo Tickets => 4
Current Setup/Capacity => 50,532
Tickets Distributed => 48,782
Resale => 3,292
WrestleMania – Night 2
Sun • Apr 02, 2023 • 4:30 PM
SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA
Available Tickets => 1,089
Available Combo Tickets => 4
Current Setup/Capacity => 50,532
Tickets Distributed => 49,443
Resale => 3,629
