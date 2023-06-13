WWE Reportedly Considering Repackaging Maximum Male Models

The Maximum Male Models could be up for a repackaging in WWE, according to a new report. According to Fightful Select, the team may be repackaged in WWE, though details as to exactly how are not quite clear.

The group is one that Vince McMahon was originally high on, though he didn’t want them to be “flamboyant.” That attitude toward their flamboyancy changed when Triple H took over, though it has been scalded back since McMahon returned and they’ve been used less since that point.

Maxxine Dupri has been effectively pulled away from the group as of late, and is now more or less full-time with Chad Gable and Otis.