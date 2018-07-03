Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE Reportedly Set To Offer Contracts To Cody, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks

July 3, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Kenny omega roh 16

Both The Wrestling Observer and WrestleVotes report that WWE is prepared to offer contracts to Cody, Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks by the end of the year. According to the report, the reason is because they’re stars and because WWE wants to eliminate competition. It’s unknown if they will take the deals.

article topics :

Cody, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Joseph Lee

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading