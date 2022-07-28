WWE Reportedly Signs Over A Dozen Athletes From WrestleMania 38 Tryouts

WWE has picked up a number of the athletes who were part of the tryouts at WrestleMania 38, according to a new report. According to the Dallas Morning News, the tryouts that took place in April over the PPV weekend has resulted in several current or recent college graduates being signed to WWE deals.

The report notes that the list of signees includes the following:

* Lexie Amrhein – A 2020 acrobatics and tumbling national champion

* Houston Miller – former defensive end for Texas Tech

* Tracy Hancock – former Olympian in wrestling

Also named is the previously-reported Valerie Loureda, who is an MMA fighter for Bellator. The company is set to holding tryouts this week in the leadup to Summerslam and as was reported, Talati Polamalu — the nephew of NFL Hall of Famer Troy Polamalu — is part of the tryout.