WWE Reportedly Taping Latin American Tournament This Summer

– WWE is reportedly set to tape a Latin American tournament this summer. Planeta Wrestling reports that WWE will look to Latin America for their latest tournament, following the Cruiserweight, Mae Young Classic and UK tournaments.

According to the site, the tournament will feature wrestlers from Chile, Peru, Argentina, Mexico, Brazil and other countries and will be held in Chile sometime by the end of August. At this time, there are no plans to crown a new champion or guarantee a full NXT contract to the winner.