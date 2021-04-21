WWE Reportedly Working on Return to Saudi Arabia for 2021

– According to a report by the WrestleVotes account, two sources from within WWE have indicated that an event that would see the return of WWE to Saudi Arabia before the end of the year is still “very much on the table.” WWE’s last visit to Saudi Arabia took place on February 27, 2020 with Super ShowDown 2020, which took place at the Mohammed Abdu Arena on the Boulevard in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

In 2018, WWE and the Saudi General Sports Authority (SGEA) agreed to a 10-year pact as part of the Vision 2030, a social and economic reform program by Saudi Arabia. The first event under this pact was the Greatest Royal Rumble event, which was held in April 2018. Under the pact, WWE would bring major events, sponsored by the SGEA, to the country.

WWE’s relationship with the Saudi General Sports Authority became controversial after the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in October 2018 by agents of the Saudi government. Despite calls to cancel or move the next event there, WWE moved ahead with Crown Jewel 2018 the following month as scheduled.

The controversy did not end there. Following WWE Crown Jewel 2019 in October of that year, WWE talent, crew, and staff were delayed from leaving Saudi Arabia due to what was labeled as a “mechanical issue” with the plane. However, there were rumors of a dispute between WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, the SGEA and the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman, including allegations that the Saudi government was essentially holding the WWE roster as hostages or delaying their travel due to the dispute.

A short time later, WWE issued an announcement on November 4, 2019 reaffirming the company’s relationship with Saudi Arabia and SGEA. At the time, WWE claimed the live partnership with the SGEA was being expanded to 2027 and WWE would conduct a second annual large-scale event. This is despite the fact that the original agreement was already a 10-year pact. Not to mention, WWE already held two large-scale events in the country in both 2018 and 2019.

Nonetheless, WWE did return to the country in February 2020, which was the last event in Saudi Arabia before the COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns and travel restrictions were instituted. WWE has not yet confirmed or announced a mega-event for Saudi Arabia for 2021.