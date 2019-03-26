wrestling / News
WWE Smackdown House Show Results & Photos 3.25.19: AJ Styles Teams With Kofi Kingston in Headliner
– The Smackdown Live roster held a live event last night in Allentown, Pennsylvania at the PPL Center. In the main event, AJ Styles and Kofi Kingston beat Daniel Bryan and Erick Rowan. Below are some results from the event. Thanks to 411 reader @ToddBozes for tweeting us these results and pictures.
*Good crowd for a Monday night live event. No Owens, Joe, Charlotte, or Becky, all of which were originally advertised. Vic Joseph from 205 Live was the ring announcer.
*Big E defeated Eric Young
*R Truth and Carmella hosted a dance break
*Mustafa Ali defeated Shelton Benjamin (Shelton refused to leave until he had another match so…)
*Rey Mysterio defeated Shelton Benjamin
*Peyton Royce beat Carmella (Billie Kay held Carmella’s feet under the ropes)
*The Miz defeated Rusev
*The Hardy Boyz defeated The Bar
*Asuka retained the Smackdown Live Women’s Championship over Mandy Rose
*AJ Styles and Kofi Kingston defeated Rowan and Daniel Bryan
