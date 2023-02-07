– As initially reported by The Detroit News, WWE.com has announced that WWE SummerSlam 2023 will be held at Ford Field in Detroit later this August. This will mark the first event at the stadium since WrestleMania 23 at the stadium in 2007.

This will also be the first SummerSlam event in Michigan in 30 years, since SummerSlam ’93, which was held at The Palace of Auburn Hills in Auburn, Michigan that year. Tickets for the event will go on sale on Friday, April 14 at Ticketmaster. You can learn more about registering for ticket presales and see the full announcement below: