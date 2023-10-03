wrestling / News

WWE Reveals Brackets For NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament

October 2, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament Image Credit: WWE

The NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament begins tomorrow on NXT, and the brackets have been revealed. WWE announced the brackets for the tournament on Monday night ahead of its launch on tomorrow’s show.

The first round matches are as follows:
* Kelani Jordan vs. Izzi Dame
* Arianna Grace vs. Jackara Jackson
* Karmen Petrovic vs. Jaida Parker
* Dani Palmer vs. Lola Vice

