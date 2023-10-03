wrestling / News
WWE Reveals Brackets For NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament
October 2, 2023 | Posted by
The NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament begins tomorrow on NXT, and the brackets have been revealed. WWE announced the brackets for the tournament on Monday night ahead of its launch on tomorrow’s show.
The first round matches are as follows:
* Kelani Jordan vs. Izzi Dame
* Arianna Grace vs. Jackara Jackson
* Karmen Petrovic vs. Jaida Parker
* Dani Palmer vs. Lola Vice
More Trending Stories
- MJF Says Adam Copeland Won’t Take His Spot, Praises AEW’s Roster
- Adam Copeland Says He and WWE Have ‘Outgrown Each Other’, Says He Still Loves The Company
- Note On Why AEW Can Use ‘Rated R Superstar’ For Adam Copeland
- Jade Cargill in Transparent Body Suit, Maxxine Dupri, Tiffany Stratton Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos