WWE Reveals New QR Code to Creepy Video During King and Queen of the Ring

– A new QR code seemingly hinting at the return of Uncle Howdy or a new Wyatt Family type faction appeared during today’s WWE King and Queen of the Ring event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. You can view the QR code that flashed on the screen early in the event below.

The QR code leads to a video of a dial-up connection being established. It then shows a person playing WWE 2K24. The person then hears a noise or sees something outside. It’s unclear what he appears to be looking at, but the whole scene is eerie. The connection on the video then cuts out. You can see the clip that was shared on social media by Fightful below:

QR CODE ALERT!!!!#WWEKingAndQueen | TNT Sports Box Office pic.twitter.com/za0mZvk3W3 — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) May 25, 2024