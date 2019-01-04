WWE News: WWE Revisits Mick Foley’s WWE Title, WWE PC Talents Get Engaged, Bruce Prichard Pays Tribute To Gene Okerlund

– WWE has a new video that revisits Mick Foley’s first WWE title win, which happened twenty years ago on December 29, 1998. The video feature Foley revisiting the venue where he won the title.

– WWE.com reports that WWE Performance Center talents Shadia Bseiso and Nasser Alruwayeh recently got engaged. Bseiso is the first Arab woman signed to WWE and Alruwayeh is the first man from Kuwait to do so.

– The latest episode of Bruce Prichard’s Something to Wrestle With is a tribute to Mean Gene Okerlund, who passed away earlier this week.