WWE News: Rhea Ripley Defeats Raquel Rodriguez In Raw Main Event, Alpha Academy Seeks Recruits

– Rhea Ripley picked up a win in her first Raw singles match since January, defeating Raquel Rodriguez in an Anything Goes Match. Ripley beat Rodriguez on Monday’s show in a match that saw Liv Morgan get involved before IYO SKY took Morgan out.

Ripley got the win by putting Rodriguez through a table with the Riptide for the pin. After the match, Ripley and SKY grabbed Morgan’s WWE Women’s World Championship and stared each other down.

– Alpha Academy are looking for more members, sharing a recruitment video. You can see the video below, which features a link to JoinTheAlphaAcademy.com: