WWE Says Ricochet Is Out ‘An Undisclosed Amount Of Time’ After Raw Attack

WWE has announced that Ricochet is “out of action” due to storyline injuries suffered on this week’s WWE Raw. As previously noted, Ricochet was written off of WWE TV on Raw through an assault by Bron Breakker after he reportedly decided not to re-sign with the company. WWE provided an in-character update on Ricochet on Wednesday, as you can see below.

The announcement reads:

“BREAKING: After suffering a brutal attack at the hands of @bronbreakkerwwe this past Monday on #WWERaw, @KingRicochet will be out of action for an undisclosed amount of time with upper body injuries.”