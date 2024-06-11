wrestling / News
Ricochet Written Off TV Through Bron Breakker Attack On WWE Raw
Ricochet was written off of WWE TV on tonight’s Raw after he was attacked by Bron Breakker. Monday night’s show saw Breakker defeat Ilja Dragunov in a singles match, and then went after Dragunov again after the bout. Ricochet intervened and prevented the attack.
Later in the show, Ricochet was helping Dragunov in the back when Breakker came out of nowhere and speared Dragunov. He then fought with Ricochet and threw him into a truck, then powerslammed him onto the hood of a car.
As noted, Ricochet’s contract is set to expire and he told WWE that he would not be re-signing. Tonight’s attack was intended to write him off of TV.
SURPRISE!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/jhFIvLjuSm
— WWE (@WWE) June 11, 2024
Bron Breakker just absolutely DESTOYED @KingRicochet backstage on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/XTfkznG3SU
— WWE (@WWE) June 11, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Evan Husney Details Reaction From People in WWE To VICE Shows
- Booker T Reacts To Trick Williams Wanting To Team With Him For A Match
- Tiffany Stratton, Iyo Sky, and B-FAB Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
- Eric Bischoff On Spoiling WWE’s Higher Power Storyline, Critiques Of WCW’s Roster In 1999