Ricochet Written Off TV Through Bron Breakker Attack On WWE Raw

Ricochet was written off of WWE TV on tonight’s Raw after he was attacked by Bron Breakker. Monday night’s show saw Breakker defeat Ilja Dragunov in a singles match, and then went after Dragunov again after the bout. Ricochet intervened and prevented the attack.

Later in the show, Ricochet was helping Dragunov in the back when Breakker came out of nowhere and speared Dragunov. He then fought with Ricochet and threw him into a truck, then powerslammed him onto the hood of a car.

As noted, Ricochet’s contract is set to expire and he told WWE that he would not be re-signing. Tonight’s attack was intended to write him off of TV.