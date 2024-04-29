WWE News: Synopses For Rivals & Most Wanted Treasures In Two Weeks, Dramatic Battle Royal Endings On Playlist

– A&E has revealed the synopses for the May 12th episodes of WWE Rivals and WWE Most Wanted Treasures. The site’s schedule lists the following for that week’s premiere episodes:

* WWE Rivals: Ric Flair vs. Dusty Rhodes

“Dusty Rhodes, better known as “The American Dream,” captured the hearts of millions of fans in the 70’s and 80’s. Among those fans was a young wrestler, who would eventually become known as the “Nature Boy,” Ric Flair. Dusty helped Ric on his journey of becoming a superstar. The two would square off in classic confrontations, in the ring and on the mic, as they each competed to become the top star in the industry. A roundtable composed of Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, Kofi Kingston, Natalya Neidhart, X-Pac and John Bradshaw Layfield, discuss this unforgettable rivalry.”

* WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures: Ultimate Warrior

“In the 80’s and 90’s, WWE fans were captivated by the intensity of Ultimate Warrior, in and out of the ring. To honor his legacy, Booker T enlists WWE Superstar, Sheamus (aka “The Celtic Warrior”) to assist the team in an epic hunt for Warrior’s gear from WrestleMania V and his short tag team stint with “Macho Man” Randy Savage, as The Ultimate Maniacs.”

– The latest episode of WWE Playlist looks at dramatic battle royal endings, as you can see below: