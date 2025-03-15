– WWE continues its Road to WrestleMania and European tour today with a live event in Dortmund, Germany at the Westfalenhalle. Today’s show will feature Gunther vs. AJ Styles in a Steel Cage Match. Here’s the announced lineup:

* World Heavyweight Championship Steel Cage Match: Gunther (c) vs. AJ Styles

* United States Championship Fatal 4-Way Match: LA Knight (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest

* Also set to appear: Jey Uso, Lyra Valkyria, Ludwig Kaiser, #DIY, Penta, and more

– Tomorrow’s WWE Road to WrestleMania Europe 2025 tour heads to the ZAG Arena in Hannover, Germany. Gunther, Rhea Ripely, AJ Styles, Jey Uso, Liv Morgan, Penta, Lyra Valkyria, and Shinsuke Nakamura are advertised for the event.