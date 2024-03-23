wrestling / News

WWE Road to WrestleMania Weekend Live Event Notes, Cody Rhodes Teams With Seth Rollins

March 23, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Road to WrestleMania Image Credit: WWE, Bank of Springfield Arena

– The WWE Road to WrestleMania tour continues tonight with a live event at the Springfield Bank Arena in Springfield, Illinois. Here’s the advertised lineup:

* Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins vs. Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa
* WWE Women’s World Championship Triple Threat Match: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Nia Jax
* Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso
* Other Superstars set to appear: The Judgment Day, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Damage CTRL, and more.

– Tomorrow, Road to WrestleMania heads to the BMO Arena in Rockford, Illinois. Here is what’s advertised:

* Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins vs. Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa
* WWE Women’s World Championship Triple Threat Match: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Nia Jax
* Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso
* Other Superstars set to appear: The Judgment Day, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Damage CTRL, and more.

