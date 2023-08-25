WWE Longterm Creative Director Says Tonight’s Smackdown Will Be ‘Really Special’

WWE’s Director of Longterm Creative Rob Fee is suggesting that tonight’s Smackdown may be particularly worth watching. Fee posted to his Twitter account on Friday, noting:

“Tonight is gonna be really special”

Fee has not clarified what he means, though speculation is that the episode may feature tributes and the like to Bray Wyatt, who unexpectedly passed away on Thursday. WWE has not announced anything new for tonight’s show and is no longer advertising Jimmy Uso’s return for the show.

Fee posted to Twitter earlier on Friday to pay tribute to Wyatt, writing:

“I was thinking about Bray’s first promo after his return and how he wanted it to be unlike anything he had done before. He wanted it to be Windham. All of it was true. He was nervous. He didn’t want to disappoint. But more than anything he was exicted to be back with his friends to do what he loved. “He was always creating. “He loved calling and talking for hours about obscure 90s made-for-TV horror movies or YouTube videos with 400 views that inspired him. He loved that ‘Cover! Spear! Bray wins!’ is a meme. He loved giving the fans pieces of a puzzle and joyfully watching as they assembled it. He truly loved that you all loved him. “I feel so lucky to have known him. “I will miss my friend very much. I don’t think I’ll ever fully comprehend that he’s gone. I wouldn’t be where I am without him. I love you, hoot.”